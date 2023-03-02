Newcastle could hand Liverpool Bellingham transfer advantage as Madrid plan comes to light – report

It has already been suggested that Liverpool may not be required to secure Champions League football for the next campaign in order to beat the competition to Jude Bellingham’s signature in the summer.

Even coming from highly reliable sources like BILD’s Christian Falk, that’s an astonishing reality to come to terms with whilst both Manchester City and Real Madrid remain in the race.

Further to the point, it seems the Reds could yet be handed a further advantage in the transfer saga, with Mundo Deportivo (courtesy of a tweet from Jacque Talbot) reporting that Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes is considered a potential Jude Bellingham alternative.

Real Madrid are monitoring Newcastle and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimarães and could make a move this summer if they fail in their attempts to sign Jude Bellingham, reports Mundo Deportivo — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) March 2, 2023

It’s telling that the Magpies’ league form has nosedived somewhat in the absence of their star Brazilian who has greatly impressed this term with seven goal contributions registered in 25 games (across all competitions), so we could certainly understand why there might be serious interest in his services.

Even if such a report was to be taken with anything more than a pinch of salt, however, we’d hope that our recruitment team doesn’t fall asleep at the wheel ahead of an increasingly important summer window.

One advantage we can clearly exploit over our rivals, both domestic and European, is the ability to offer a project in line with Bellingham’s (and, critically, his family’s) personal ambitions.

Personal development has been the buzzword often associated with the highly regarded 19-year-old and his future in the sport.

While the ludicrous talent the ex-Birmingham City man currently has at his disposal is certainly considerable enough to see him squeeze into most, if not all, starting-XIs in world football, it can’t be denied that opportunities to reach his full potential will come more readily on Merseyside amid the need for a rebuild.

