Fabrizio Romano provides ‘priority’ transfer update for Liverpool fans ahead of summer window

Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Liverpool’s ‘priority’ this summer remains strengthening their midfield despite suggestions that the club will turn their attentions to signing a new central defender.

A lot has been made of the Reds’ midfield this season with many of their current options showing signs of ageing and no longer performing at their best.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all out of contract at the end of the current campaign and it’s believed that Jurgen Klopp has made Jude Bellingham his number one transfer target while a move for Wolves defender Max Kilman is also being considered by the Anfield outfit.

“Max Kilman has been linked with Liverpool but my understanding remains that a midfielder is their priority. They will also follow a number of centre-backs, but nothing has been decided yet,” Romano told Caught Offside.

Signing an elite midfielder this summer is imperative if we’re to continue to be completive on all four fronts for the foreseeable future.

Our options in the middle of the park have looked leggy so far this season with the introduction of teenage star Stefan Bajcetic revitalising our midfield in recent months.

There’s no denying that Jordan Henderson and Fabinho still remain important players for the club, but whether they should still feature regularly in our starting XI is a different question.

While we believe our midfield should be prioritised, signing a quality central defender certainly wouldn’t go amiss with Joe Gomez’s performances extremely inconsistent and the likes of Joel Matip and Ibou Konate regularly missing games through injury since joining the club.

Bellingham does appear to be the ideal player to solve many of our problems in midfield but you can’t help but feel that we MUST finish in the top four in order to win the race for his signature.

We’re expecting a busy summer transfer window at the club but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens!

