(Video) Young Liverpool fan left screaming with glee at what Trent did right after Wolves win

Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold made sure that one young Liverpool supporter went home from Anfield last night with a memory to cherish.

The Reds right-back played his part in a 2-0 victory for his team against Wolves, getting forward to good effect at times while also being defensively sound and helping his side to a fourth successive clean sheet in the Premier League.

Just after the final whistle was blown, the Liverpool manager approached the 24-year-old and pointed him in the direction of a young supporter in the stands at Anfield, urging the defender to give him his shirt.

Trent duly obliged, with the young fan clearly being a most grateful recipient judging by the look of sheer glee on his face as he proudly displayed the most famous number 66 shirt in world football, a gift which will have surely made his night and reflects very well on both Klopp and the Liverpool right-back.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL: