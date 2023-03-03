Pre-MUFC news offers boost to Liverpool’s hopes of maintaining unbeaten league streak

Liverpool can take one source of encouragement ahead of their clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

The fixture at Anfield will be refereed by Andy Madley (as per the Premier League’s official website), whose record against the Reds makes for welcome reading from the home side’s perspective.

As per Transfermarkt, the 39-year-old has taken charge of nine previous games involving the Merseyside club, who have never lost a match when he has been the man in the middle.

Indeed, Liverpool boast a quite decent winning record when the West Yorkshire whistler has been involved, emerging victorious in six of those games (two via a penalty shoot-out).

Sunday will be Madley’s fifth time refereeing Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, although the Reds have drawn three of the four previous encounters.

The most recent of those was the 2-2 draw against Wolves at Anfield in the FA Cup third round just under two months ago, and it was a night when the officials very much made the headlines.

As per BBC Sport, the visitors thought they had snatched a late winner through Toti, only for the assistant referee to raise his flag for offside against the initial corner taker. VAR then had no camera angle conclusive enough to overturn the decision, much to the away side’s fury.

Hopefully we can preserve two unbeaten streaks this weekend – a 10th successive game with Madley in charge, and a fifth Premier League match in a row where at least one point is secured.

For the record, here is the full list of Liverpool games that Madley has refereed:

2015/16 League Cup: 1-1 at home to Carlisle (LFC won 3-2 on penalties)

2019/20 FA Cup: 1-0 at home to Shrewsbury

2021/22 Premier League: 3-0 at home to Crystal Palace

2021/22 League Cup: 3-3 at home to Leicester (LFC won 5-4 on penalties)

2021/22 FA Cup: 3-1 at home to Cardiff

2022/23 Premier League: 2-2 away to Fulham

2022/23 Premier League: 3-3 at home to Brighton

2022/23 Premier League: 2-1 away to Tottenham

2022/23 FA Cup: 2-2 at home to Wolves

