(Video) Andy Robertson has Liverpool teammates in stitches with rondo antics

Despite being rested by Jurgen Klopp and not featuring in the starting line-up against Wolves, Andy Robertson remained his usual positive self and this pre-match warm-up moment will have Liverpool fans in stitches.

Following Bobby Firmino’s nutmeg on Cody Gakpo, the Scotland captain could be heard crackling with laughter before then attempting to catch the ball on his neck.

READ MORE: (Video) New angle of Jota ‘foul’ in the build-up to Nunez’s disallowed goal

It’s a moment that’s easier to watch than write and explain but a glimpse into the positive role that our No.26 clearly has on his teammates in the dressing room.

This is the mindset that Jurgen Klopp will love to see as it shows how the players need to support each other whether they’re playing, or not.

You can watch Robertson’s reaction (from 3:46) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

#Ep72 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Marios Mantzos on Jurgen Klopp… and more!