Bajcetic weighs in on his decision to join Liverpool over Man Utd as two sides prepare for ‘massive’ clash

Stefan Bajcetic has discussed his decision to join Liverpool over Manchester United just over two years ago and is desperate to retain his spot in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI for the remainder of the season.

When the Spaniard left Celta Vigo in December of 2020, the Old Trafford outfit were one of the sides interested in his signature but he instead opted for a move to Merseyside to join up with the Reds’ Academy set up.

The teenager is reaping the rewards for that decision this term having made the step up into Jurgen Klopp’s senior set up and the 18-year-old is now looking forward to Sunday’s ‘massive’ clash against United.

“It’s the English Clasico, no? It’s a massive game,” Bajcetic told The Times (as quoted by GOAL).

The talented youngster also weighed in on his decision to join the Reds from Merseyside rather than Manchester: “I’m at Liverpool now, I’m just focusing on that and I don’t want to talk about other clubs. But, yes, when I heard that Liverpool wanted to sign me, there was nobody else to decide on. This was the only one.”

READ MORE: (Video) Robertson has Liverpool squad falling over laughing during training ground drill

The performances of the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have drew criticism this season with some supporters claiming that the duo are now past their best.

Bajcetic has helped bring some youthful energy to the middle of the park and has arguably been our best player when called upon in recent weeks.

“I’m just trying to help the team and at the same time, I’m trying to learn as well. I need to keep working hard,” he added.

“I want to stay here [in the team]. I’m smiling because I wasn’t expecting it to happen this quick or this early in my life. But I am taking it — 100 percent, I’m taking it!”

Our No. 43 has been performing like a seasoned professional in recent weeks with him not being afraid to throw a tackle in and his passing ability really catching the eye.

We wouldn’t be surprised if he retains his spot in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI on Sunday and let’s hope he can put in another quality display.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!