Jamie Carragher responds to stunning report coming out of Liverpool

Jamie Carragher has sent an emotional message to Bobby Firmino with reports suggesting the Brazilian will leave Liverpool when his contract expires in the summer.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a successful career at Anfield since moving from Hoffenheim in 2015 having won every major trophy possible at the club.

Jurgen Klopp was keen to retain the services of our No. 9 beyond the summer but with the forward deciding to call it a day on Merseyside at the end of the current campaign, the ex-Red has labelled Firmino as a ‘Liverpool great’ in a post on his official Twitter account.

“If the reports about Firmino leaving at the end of the season are true, I do think it’s best for all parties,” the Scouser wrote. “He’s a Liverpool great & will be remembered for being part of one of the best front three’s we’ve seen.”

The Brazil international will now be desperate to finish the campaign strongly for the Reds by helping us secure a top four finish.

He’s been an integral part of the success we’ve tasted as a club in the last few years and it’ll certainly feel rather odd to not have his services to call upon next season.

With the likes of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo joining the club this term and Luis Diaz returning to fitness in the coming weeks, not to mention the quality of Mo Salah and Diogo Jota, we believe that we’re still pretty well stocked at the top end of the pitch.

The fact that Carragher believes the decision is ‘best for all parties’ may raise a few eyebrows but when you consider that Firmino is no longer a guaranteed starter at Anfield and isn’t as sharp as he once was, our former No. 23’s comments do make sense.

Bobby’s a Liverpool legend, though, and it’s sad to think this is his last season in a Red shirt.

