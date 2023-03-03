‘Already being discussed’ – Ex-Red reveals what he’s heard about Liverpool’s pursuit of 24-year-old Chelsea star

Stan Collymore has revealed that he’s been told ‘by two very reliable people’ that a deal for Liverpool to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea is ‘very much on’.

Reports recently have suggested that the Reds are ‘confident’ that they’d be able to prize the 24-year-old to Anfield in the summer as he approaches the final 12 months of his Blues deal.

Jurgen Klopp is desperate to strengthen his midfield at the end of the current campaign and Collymore has now provided an update on the situation regarding a potential move for the England international.

“I’ve been told by two very reliable people, one of which being a person who knows Mason Mount personally, that his rumoured move to Liverpool this summer is very much on,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview with Caught Offside.

“It’s already being discussed within both clubs. There is a lot still to decide though, particularly at Chelsea. There will be a lot of outgoings and probably some more incomings so a lot will depend on what the club decides to do but the fact they’re already talking about the possibility of letting Mount go says a lot.”

With Todd Boehly splashing more than £600m on strengthening the Blues squad since he replaced Roman Abramovich as Chelsea owner last summer, Mount is no longer a guaranteed starter and there are currently no signs of him agreeing to a new deal.

With Graham Potter’s side struggling for performances this season the England international has registered just three goals and six assists in 32 appearances (across all competitions).

Those numbers aren’t exactly ideal but you can’t help but feel that the Portsmouth-born attacker could flourish under the watchful eye of Klopp.

His ability to perform as part of a midfield three or a front three is something that will no doubt excite our German tactician and it’ll be interesting to see what happens come the summer.

Chelsea will not want to lose the Academy graduate for free at the end of next season so may therefore be willing to sell to a rival if they receive the right offer.

