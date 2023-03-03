Meeting planned: European club plotting summer swoop for ‘perfect’ Liverpool star – report

Galatasaray are reportedly planning a summer move for Bobby Firmino, who’s set to leave Liverpool as a free agent in the coming months.

It emerged on Friday (via Florian Plettenberg) that the Brazilian striker will depart Anfield once his contract expires at the end of this season, having personally informed Jurgen Klopp of his intentions to move on from the club after eight years.

The Reds attacker is already in the sights of one club who are aiming to snap him up as a free agent.

Turkish outlet Fanatik reported [via Turkish-Football.com]: “Galatasaray continues its work at full speed for the end of the season. The Yellow Reds took action, which caught the eye of the 31-year-old Brazilian, whose contract with Liverpool will expire at the end of the season.

“It has been learned that his management will hold a meeting with the star striker in England in the coming days and aim to interrupt the summer term.”

READ MORE: Pundit believes ‘United will take advantage of’ two major Liverpool weaknesses on Sunday

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Pretty much impossible’ – Jurgen Klopp shows his class with one comment ahead of Liverpool v Man Utd

When looking back at what Firmino has offered to Liverpool ever since coming to Anfield in 2015, it’s no surprise that he already reportedly has suitors lining up to pounce upon his soon-to-be free agent status.

The 31-year-old has netted 107 times for the Reds, forming part of one of the most heralded attacking trios in world football alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane during the peak trophy-winning years of the Klopp era.

The Brazilian has also been widely heralded for what he offers to the team in terms of his work out of possession, with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp last year dubbing him the ‘perfect team player’.

Jamie Carragher added: “What he has done, the miles he has run, the job he does, you see the quality he has got but it is what he brings to this team…it’s fantastic”. [via Daily Mail]

Given the wealth of attacking options at Liverpool’s disposal, and the length of time that Firmino has spent at Anfield, it’s understandable as to why he might feel that this is an opportune moment for a fresh challenge elsewhere.

It’s a testament to the qualities that he has shown on Merseyside that Galatasaray are said to be already putting the wheels in motion as regards a potential move for the 31-year-old.

#Ep72 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Marios Mantzos on Jurgen Klopp… and more!