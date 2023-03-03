Bobby Firmino ‘will leave’ Liverpool at the end of the season – Florian Plettenberg

Bobby Firmino will not sign a new contract with Liverpool and will therefore leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season, that’s according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

There have been ongoing discussions between the club and the Brazilian to see him extend his eight-year stay at Anfield beyond the summer but , despite Jurgen Klopp admitting he’d like to retain the services of the 31-year-old, it now appears that he will seek a fresh start away from Merseyside.

“He will LEAVE Liverpool after 8 years!” the reporter wrote on his official Twitter account. “It’s decided! The player has informed #Klopp personally & today. It was a good talk. He won’t extend his contract. He will leave the club as a free agent in summer.”

Since joining from Hoffenheim in 2015, our No. 9 has been of our most important players and has won every major trophy possible during his time in the Premier League as well as becoming the highest scoring Brazilian in the competition’s history with 78 goals.

With Liverpool now pretty well stocked in the attacking department, the Brazil international is no longer a regular starter but has proved already this term that he remains an important player for the German tactician’s side.

He’s registered nine goals and four assists in 25 appearances (across all competitions) and earlier this season was showing the sort of form that had Reds fans believing he’d stay at the club beyond the summer.

Then ex-Figueirense man has mastered the false nine role in previous seasons and it will be strange to see him away from Klopp’s squad.

Despite interest in the attacker from Saudi clubs, it remains unclear where the attacker’s future lies, though, in the meantime, we’ll keep our fingers crossed that Firmino can be a part of a strong end to the campaign as we look to secure Champions League football for the next season.

Check Plettenberg’s tweet below via Twitter