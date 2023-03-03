(Video) Firmino has Liverpool fans all saying the same thing about his iconic tunnel preparation

Bobby Firmino is in the final year of his contract and whether he is offered a new deal or not, we do all know that his days at Anfield are sadly coming to an end in the not too distant future.

Ahead of his substitute cameo against Wolves, our No.9 was spotted preparing for the appearance in the shadows of the iconic tunnel.

The Brazilian coming from the shadows to emerge to the floodlight stadium looks like a scene straight from a movie.

We’re getting to the stage where we need to appreciate every moment with the 31-year-old, as there sadly won’t be too many left.

You can watch the Firmino moment (from 10:51) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

