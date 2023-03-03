(Video) Liverpool training ground erupts into applause at what Reds gem did in shooting drill

Liverpool goalkeeper Harvey Davies had his teammates in awe following one moment on the training ground.

The 19-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Reds but was involved in first-team preparations ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United.

The teenage stopper was put through his paces during a shooting drill and pulled off a splendid save from Arthur Melo, tipping the ball onto the post and duly drawing applause from those watching on, while reacting himself with a cheeky smile.

Check out the clip of Davies in training (at 0:39) from @LFC below:

