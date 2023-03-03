Liverpool have potential advantage in pursuit of teenage gem who’s working under ex-Red – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a summer move for teenage Spanish striker Iker Bravo, who already has connections to two former Reds players.

On the books of Bayer Leverkusen, who are managed by Xabi Alonso, the 18-year-old is currently on loan at Real Madrid Castilla.

He’s also played under Alvaro Arbeloa in the UEFA Youth League for the Spanish club’s U19 side, coming off the bench to score in their 3-1 win over their RB Salzburg counterparts in that competition earlier this week (Transfermarkt).

According to Duncan Castles for the Daily Record, both Liverpool and Newcastle have an interest in signing the teenager and have ‘asked to be kept informed’ of his availability; and they could seize upon a potential opening due to Los Blancos’ stance on the player.

The report states: “Although Madrid hold an option to buy Bravo, 18, from the Bundesliga club for €10million, they are seeking to negotiate that fee downwards, creating an opportunity for the two English Premier League sides to outbid them in the summer window.”

The teenage prospect has already made history at Leverkusen, briefly becoming their youngest-ever debutant in October 2021 at the age of just 16 years, nine months and 15 days (TheScore.com). He has since featured only once more for their first-team before joining Real Madrid Castilla on loan last summer.

The 18-year-old has an excellent scoring record for Spain at U17 level, netting 11 times in 14 caps at that age grade (Transfermarkt).

However, Liverpool would need to decide whether it’s financially prudent to spend upwards of €10m (£8.8m) on someone with just two senior appearances to their name and still plenty to prove.

Also, with Jurgen Klopp currently very well stacked in the forward positions, the likelihood is that Bravo would have to bide his time before getting into the first-team at Anfield.

If the Reds were to sign him, expect him to rack up a variety of loan spells until he is deemed ready to come into the senior ranks on Merseyside.

