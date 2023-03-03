(Video) Klopp compares Fabinho to 25-goal Man United forward ahead of Anfield clash

Fabinho hasn’t enjoyed the season that he and many Liverpool fans would have expected but Jurgen Klopp has backed his midfielder, comparing him to a man he’s set to face on Sunday.

Speaking with the media, the 55-year-old said: “Now everybody can see Fab is getting back; that’s exactly what we need obviously.

“We spoke a second ago about [Marcus] Rashford; OK, it’s a different position but things like this happen, you cannot explain it really, it’s just there, it happens”.

The point that the boss is trying to make here is that form is such a volatile thing in football that players who are written off as ‘past it’ or ‘not good enough’, can very well soon return or reach their best level.

In the Brazilian, he’s certainly not playing as well as Marcus Rashford (or his own very best) but he’s on the way back to performances we expect to see him provide and that can only be a positive.

You can watch Klopp’s Fabinho and Rashford comparison (from 19:05) via Liverpool FC on YouTube

