(Video) ‘Pretty much impossible’ – Jurgen Klopp shows his class with one comment ahead of Liverpool v Man Utd

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has once again shown just how classy he can be with his comments about Marcus Rashford in Friday morning’s pre-match press conference.

Ahead of Sunday’s titanic showdown against Manchester United at Anfield, the Reds boss reserved special praise for the 25-year-old, who has put his Euro 2020 final penalty miss and struggles of 2021/22 behind him by enjoying a scintillating campaign so far, netting 25 goals in all competitions (Transfermarkt).

The German said of the Red Devils attacker: “I’m really happy for Rashford because he had a very difficult last year where he was not performing on the level that he is able to perform…now he’s playing incredible.”

It’s far from uncommon for managers to praise opposition players ahead of a fixture, but Klopp stating that he’s ‘really happy’ for a standout figure excelling at one of Liverpool’s fiercest rivals shows a touch of class and empathy from a man who so often strikes the right note in what he says.

You can watch Klopp’s full comments on Rashford below (via @footballdaily):