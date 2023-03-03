(Video) Jurgen Klopp has reporters in bits in humorous pre-Man Utd presser snippet

Jurgen Klopp left some reporters howling with laughter over one comment during his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

The Liverpool manager was speaking to the media ahead of Sunday’s clash against Manchester United, who in a role reversal from the past three league meetings between the teams are glancing downward at the Merseysiders in the top-flight table.

Erik ten Hag’s team has only lost once in all competitions since club football resumed after the World Cup in December, lifting the Carabao Cup last weekend, while they’ve already landed a blow on the Reds this season with victory at Old Trafford in their previous clash in August.

During the press conference, Klopp enjoyed a light-hearted moment when, with arms raised aloft in mock glee, he humorously declared: ‘Yes great, United is doing well!’, sardonically adding ‘I didn’t miss them’ as he elicited laughter from many of the reporters in attendance.

You can watch the clip from @footballdaily below: