(Video) Klopp on the return of ‘the lighthouse, the hoover’ as the ‘old’ Fabinho is back

Fabinho has struggled more this campaign than anyone thought he would have but Jurgen Klopp wanted to be the first to announce that the Brazilian is close to returning to his best.

Speaking with the media ahead of the game with Manchester United, the 55-year-old said: “It was a really good game and that’s exactly how we were used to having him; the lighthouse, the hoover, all these kinds of things.

“There’s a point when you take things just for granted, you lose the ball there, ‘Yeah, no problem, because there is Fabinho’ and we have the ball again. Of course you miss these kinds of things in moments when it’s not there and how can you be prepared for that?

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp compares Fabinho to 25-goal Man United forward ahead of Anfield clash

“It’s now not cool and you don’t have five No.6s in the club or stuff like this. It was really, really good and I’m really happy for him and happy for us that he looks really like the old one again”.

You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone is probably the best way to describe the form of our No.3 and anyone who plays in his position, a great holding midfielder is often hard to appreciate but easy to spot when they’re missing.

Let’s hope that our lighthouse is back and that we can look forward to a return to his very top form soon.

You can watch Klopp’s full response on the Fabinho form question (from 18:54) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

#Ep72 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Marios Mantzos on Jurgen Klopp… and more!