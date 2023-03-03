Liverpool dispatch scouts to watch 16-goal ‘star boy’; netted ridiculous effort past Alisson this season – report

Liverpool are among multiple clubs who have dispatched scouts to watch Mohammed Kudus ahead of a potential move for the player.

The Ghanaian attacker caught the eye with his performances for Ajax this season and has duly become a hot commodity on the European transfer market.

90min have reported of Manchester United’s interest in the 22-year-old, although the Red Devils are far from the only club eyeing him.

The report stated: “Napoli, AC Milan, Inter, Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich have all been watching Kudus, while Premier League quartet Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool have all sent scouts over to the Netherlands to watch him.”

Jurgen Klopp will already be well aware of the Ghanaian’s capabilities in the final third, as he netted Ajax’s stunning equalising goal in their eventual 2-1 defeat at Anfield in the Champions League earlier this season (BBC Sport).

Doesn't get any more in the corner than that! 🔝🗑 Kudos to Ajax's Mohammed Kudus 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/ASOBP4wf7y — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 13, 2022

That is one of 16 goals Kudus has plundered during the current campaign for the Amsterdam outfit, while he also found the net twice in his country’s 3-2 win over South Korea at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 22-year-old would bring the benefit of being able to line up in numerous positions. While predominantly playing as a centre-forward during 2022/23, he has also been deployed as a number 10 behind the main striker, as well as on the right-hand side of attack (Transfermarkt).

Hailed as a ‘star boy’ by Rangers defender Calvin Bassey (Goal.com), it is not just Kudus’ goalscoring and versatility which stand out, either. As outlined by statistical website FBref, he offers plenty of qualities in terms of link-up play.

Their metrics noted that, over the past 12 months, he ranks in the top 1% of forwards outside of Europe’s five main leagues for traits such as pass completion, progressive carries, successful take-ons and touches in the opposition penalty area.

Liverpool may have an almighty battle on their hands to sign the Ghanaian, especially given that United could hold an advantage with Erik ten Hag having previously worked with him at Ajax.

However, if the Merseysiders can gazump the myriad competition for Kudus, they would be getting an attacker who seems remarkably well-rounded and, most importantly, very potent.

