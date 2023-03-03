Liverpool given huge three-player boost ahead of brutal April schedule as news emerges from South America

Liverpool have been handed a significant boost regarding three players ahead of their daunting April fixture schedule.

With an international break approaching towards the end of this month, the Brazil squad has been named for their upcoming friendly clash against shock World Cup semi-finalists Morocco.

In what will no doubt come as a relief to Jurgen Klopp and Reds supporters, the Anfield trio of Alisson, Fabinho and the exit-bound Bobby Firmino were omitted from Ramon Menezes’ selection, which was announced on Friday by @CBF_Futebol:

Convocados anunciados! 🤩🇧🇷 O treinador Ramon Menezes divulgou os 23 atletas que farão parte do grupo que disputará o amistoso contra Marrocos, no dia 25 de março, na cidade de Tânger. Dos jogadores, nove vestirão a Amarelinha pela primeira vez. Vamos com tudo! 💛💪 pic.twitter.com/x6r531igVz — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) March 3, 2023

Although the Brazil caretaker boss is indulging in some experimentation by including nine uncapped players, one familiar name may well catch the eyes of anyone of a Liverpool persuasion.

Ederson is among the goalkeepers selected, with Manchester City our first opponents following the international break in a fixture which kicks off a hectic April for the Reds.

Klopp’s side quickly follow up their visit to the Etihad Stadium with a trip to Chelsea and a clash against Arsenal at Anfield, with Leeds (away), Nottingham Forest (home), West Ham (away) and Tottenham (home) all to come in the final two weeks of the month.

There’s also a chance that the home clash against Fulham, originally scheduled for 18 March but subsequently postponed due to the Cottagers’ involvement in the FA Cup quarter-finals that weekend, could be re-fixed for a 12 April midweek slot.

Of course, there’s still the faint possibility that Liverpool might yet have two legs of a Champions League quarter-final to factor into April too. However, with a three-goal deficit to overcome away to Real Madrid on 15 March, a ‘faint possibility’ is probably being polite!

In any event, we ought to be glad that our Brazilian trio won’t be whisked away to Morocco for a friendly later this month.

