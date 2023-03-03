Liverpool ‘actively interested’ in £100m powerhouse; he’s a boyhood Reds fan – report

Liverpool are reportedly taking an active interest in a summer move for Josko Gvardiol.

The Croatian defender, with a release clause set at ‘close to £100m’, has been linked with the Reds for the past few months, with the RB Leipzig gem believed to be mulling over his options prior to the next transfer window.

Graeme Bailey reported the news for 90min, with the journalist tweeting (via @GraemeBailey): “Josko Gvardiol weighing up options ahead of summer transfer decision. Chelsea have long been linked, but the chase for him is hotting up.

“Real Madrid are positioning themselves but Man City and Liverpool are now actively interested. @90min_Football“

Within the report, it’s stated: “Sources have confirmed to 90min that both Manchester City and Liverpool have sent scouts to keep regular updates on the defender, with the two heavyweights ensuring they remain in the loop.

“The final decision will come down to Gvardiol, but a move this summer does look increasingly likely as clubs will also want to try and avoid having to pay a release clause of close to £100m which kicks in next year.”

The 21-year-old is on record as saying that he’s a Reds supporter, which at surface level could give Jurgen Klopp’s team an advantage in this transfer pursuit.

However, when viewed in a wider context, we might not have the scope to go large on the Croatian, considering prospective activity elsewhere in the summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the midfield is set to be the priority position for Liverpool in the forthcoming transfer window, with Jude Bellingham potentially costing as much as £130m if we can get him through the doors at Anfield.

Gvardiol, who averages an impressive 1.4 aerial duels per game in the Bundesliga (WhoScored), may well be viewed as an ideal prospective addition to our back four, especially given his tender age and his passing ability.

As per FBref, the 6-foot powerhouse ranks among the top 1% of centre-backs in Europe’s five main leagues over the past 12 months for passes per game with 88.14.

However, as outlined above, meeting his £100m release clause while trying to prioritise other areas of the squad just might not be feasible for Liverpool this summer.

