(Video) Liverpool fans will love Firmino’s nutmeg on Gakpo and the reaction of the other players

Liverpool supporters are fully aware of the talents possessed by Bobby Firmino and there’s been yet another example of this as our No.9 displayed his talents during the warm-up against Wolves at Anfield.

As the players took part in a rondo, the Brazilian managed to slide his pass between the legs of Cody Gakpo and the reaction from everyone present was fantastic.

To be fair to the Dutchman, he held his hands up straight away and was prepared for the criticism and all his teammates quickly had a huge smile on their face – as well as a fair few hands-on-heads.

The 31-year-old is often described by the rest of the dressing room as the most technically gifted player in our squad and this is the perfect demonstration of that.

You can watch the Firmino nutmeg (from 3:43) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

