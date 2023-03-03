Sky Sports pundit singles out £60m Liverpool star who ‘hasn’t been good this season’

Paul Merson has been critical of the form shown by Mohamed Salah for Liverpool this season.

The Sky Sports pundit was speaking ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday as he questioned the performances of the £60m-valued attacker (Football Transfers).

In his match preview for Sportskeeda (via Liverpool ECHO), the 54-year-old said: ‘As for Liverpool, Salah hasn’t been good this season after signing a new contract. Both the Golden Boot winners from last season have been poor this term. Teams are always looking to silence Salah and that puts him at a disadvantage.’

If the Egyptian King is having a poor campaign, as Merson seems to believe, then we’d love to see what a sensational season would look like.

The 30-year-old’s goal against Wolves on Wednesday night took him to 20 for the current campaign, a landmark he’s reached in each of his six years as a Liverpool player.

Even if Salah may be on course for his lowest Premier League return since he came to Anfield in 2017, netting nine times in 24 matches up to this point (Transfermarkt), he has still been far from ‘poor’, as the Sky pundit dubbed him.

He’s our leading scorer in the current top-flight season, while WhoScored performance metrics have him down as our second-best performer in 2022/23.

Also, Mo certainly likes a goal against Manchester United – he’s scored in each of his last four games against the Red Devils, netting five times across the glorious 5-0 and 4-0 romps last term (Transfermarkt).

There’s no better occasion than this coming Sunday for Salah to silence his critics once more.

