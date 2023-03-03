(Video) New angle of Jota ‘foul’ in the build-up to Nunez’s disallowed goal

Darwin Nunez thought he had opened the scoring against Wolves but it was soon chalked off by VAR as Diogo Jota was adjudged to have fouled Max Kilman, a moment that a new angle has now been provided for.

Our No.20 picked up the ball from deep and drove at the defence of his former side, before clashing with Nelson Semedo and subsequently clearing out another defender on his way down.

It seemed clear at the time and now even more clear thanks to this new angle provided, that it was as much a foul on our Portuguese forward first before anything that came afterwards.

So, the officials had the choice of a penalty to us or allowing the goal but instead opted for a free-kick to the opposition.

You can watch the Jota ‘foul’ (from 8:33) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

