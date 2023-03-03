(Video) Watch Darwin Nunez’s outrageous 40-yard cross field ping to Trent Alexander-Arnold during Wolves clash

Liverpool may have signed Darwin Nunez to score goals and make things happen at the top end of the pitch but the Uruguayan showcased his world-class passing ability during Wednesday night’s defeat of Wolves with a pinpoint 40-yard ping to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It’s usually the Scouser producing passes of such quality but he was on the receiving end this time in what was a superb bit of skill from our No. 27.

After receiving the ball in his own half, with his back to goal and with Nelson Semedo touch tight to him, the ex-Benfica man did appear to be in a rather difficult position.

That was until he showed strength, composure and vision to open up the pitch with a deliciously accurate pass to the full-back which helped us progress up the pitch into the Wolves half.

Check the quality bit of skill below courtesy of @LFCTransferRoom on Twitter (via @footballvids376 on TikTok):