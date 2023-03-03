‘Official’ – Fabrizio Romano shares interesting transfer update for Liverpool fans as contract decision made

Liverpool have been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo with the Ecuadorian today signing a new deal with the Seagulls that will see him remain on the south coast until the summer of 2027.

The Reds had previously been linked with a move for the 21-year-old and in January he expressed his desire to leave Brighton after both Arsenal and Chelsea submitted bids for his services.

Today’s announcement, which came via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, therefore comes as a huge surprise with many previously expecting this campaign to be the midfielder’s final one at the Amex.

“Official: Moises Caicedo has signed new deal with Brighton valid until June 2027 with an option for further season,” the Italian wrote. “It will include a significant pay rise to Caicedo. Brighton have turned down £55m from Chelsea and £70m from Arsenal last January.”

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp is wanting to strengthen his options in the middle of the park come the summer and although Jude Bellingham is believed to be the Reds’ priority transfer target, the Brighton No. 25 will have certainly been considered by the Merseysiders.

Signing a new deal no longer means players are not for sale, however, it just means that interested outfits will have to submit a much higher offer to complete any potential deal.

We wouldn’t necessarily rule out Caicedo leaving the Seagulls at the end of the season but believe Liverpool will be focussing on other potential signings.

Official: Moises Caicedo has signed new deal with Brighton valid until June 2027 with an option for further season 🚨🔵🇪🇨 #BHAFC ➕ It will include a significant pay rise for Caicedo. 🔴 Brighton have turned down £55m from Chelsea and £70m from Arsenal last January. pic.twitter.com/4OMejC2VlQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 3, 2023

