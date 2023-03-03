(Video) Three-man injury update from Jurgen Klopp ahead of facing Man United at Anfield

It’s been a run of very important games for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp has thankfully been able to welcome back several members of his squad from injury in recent weeks, now he has provided another update on three more stricken men.

Speaking with the media, the 55-year-old said: “The last message I got, it’s now early [and] I didn’t see them this morning – a lot of things can happen overnight – but yesterday evening they were all fine apart from the players who are out; Thiago and Luis Diaz. Joe obviously I think is closer, but not close enough.”

It’s more a case of no news is good news in this instance, as all the players who are currently out were not expected to be fit for the next Anfield clash and so nobody else being added to the list can be viewed as a boost.

The return of Thiago Alcantara and Luis Diaz will be huge for the rest of the campaign but we will all have to wait patiently for their return and hope that those who are currently available will be able to help us secure all three points.

You can watch Klopp’s injury update (from 2:33) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

