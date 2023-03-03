Trent Alexander-Arnold sends clear message to Marcus Rashford with fresh claim

Trent Alexander-Arnold has insisted that Liverpool cannot focus solely on stopping Marcus Rashford when Manchester United visit Anfield on Sunday but is looking forward to a ‘tough game’ against the Red Devils.

The United No. 10 has been in exceptional form for Erik ten Hag’s side since returning from the World Cup in Qatar and has so far registered 34 goal contributions in 39 games this term (across all competitions).

The Academy graduate has been speaking about the recent performances of his international teammate but has claimed that the Reds should be focusing on their opponents as a whole rather than their star man.

“The only thing that’s really changed is he’s probably scored a lot more recently but he’s the same player, he’s always a threat and I’m sure he will be a threat on Sunday,” the Reds right-back told Sky Sports (via The Mirror). “It will be a tough game but it’s one I’m looking forward to and it will be a good test.

“It’s difficult [to stop Rashford]. He’s a player who’s got a lot of weapons in his arsenal but I think it’s more of a team effort, it won’t be just a one-on-one thing. They’ll have more than just Marcus going forward, it’s a team thing and as long as the team wins on Sunday, that’s all I’m bothered about.”

Jurgen Klopp has heaped huge praise on Rashford ahead of Sunday’s clash and went as far as admitting he’s ‘really happy’ for the forward.

The German tactician will therefore be ensuring his players are right up for it at the weekend with a huge performance needed if we’re to pick up all three points.

A lot has been made of Alexander-Arnold’s defensive performances this term and it’ll be interesting to see whether Klopp opts to make a change at right back.

James Milner started in the position and performed superbly when we defeated Manchester City earlier this season.

We understand why there are slight concerns over our No. 66 defensively but when you consider the threat that he poses going forward it would be a huge surprise to see him left out the starting XI.

We need all the lads at their best on Sunday to ensure we don’t lost further ground on the top four.

