Chelsea look to pounce on Liverpool-linked midfielder & hijack possible Bundesliga transfer – report

Liverpool fans will be expecting several midfielders to be arriving at the club this summer and so we have been linked with a vast amount of them, one such midfield option now appears to have had his head turned by another Premier League club though.

As reported by Christian Falk for CaughtOffside: “Manu Koné is a player every league has an eye on (his contract is still until 2025). Everybody knows there that there is a big chance for other clubs to get him, so that’s why they’ve come up with this price-tag,” Christian Falk exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside in his Substack column.

“£26.6m sounds like a crazy amount in England with the pound valuation and in Germany you say it’s €30m, which sounds normal for such a player.

READ MORE: Liverpool handed Bellingham boost as Dortmund begin ‘negotiations’ with Anfield-linked midfielder – report

“PSG also has an eye on him. We’ve asked him about his future and he told us that it would be interesting to play with Kylian Mbappé (but they can always play together in the national team). He’s been always dreaming of two clubs: one is Real Madrid and the other is Chelsea!

“Kone brought up Chelsea because he was a big fan of Didier Drogba, which explains his fascination with the London-based club. There’s nothing concrete at the moment but you see that he’s potentially going to leave in the summer.

“He’s already talking openly about new clubs and you see he’s interested in England, and there are many clubs that would be on the table. With Chelsea, he’s put another one himself in.”

Manu Kone has been linked with a move to Anfield on several occasions and you would think that the relatively low transfer fee would be a huge attraction to us, as we look to bring several bodies into our squad this summer.

On top of this, Chelsea have an excess of players and so you wouldn’t think that they would be looking to bring in too many more players at the close of the campaign but their on-field performances may well force them to do so.

Many of our supporters will simply be prioritising Jude Bellingham’s arrival, which is no doubt going to be the club’s priority too, but we do also need to pick up a few cheaper players to bolster our squad and cover the probable departures of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo, James Milner and Bobby Firmino.

Ruling one name out is no major issue at this stage but let’s hope we can still bring in some affordable talent, as we look to bounce back next season.

#Ep72 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Marios Mantzos on Jurgen Klopp… and more!