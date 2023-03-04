Firmino’s agent speaks on the Brazilian’s Liverpool exit and how he wants to ‘say goodbye’ – report

Liverpool supporters were all sad to hear the reported news that Bobby Firmino is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season and now, adding further strength to these strong rumours, the player’s agent has spoken on the news.

As reported by Football Insider’s David Lynch: ‘Roberto Firmino’s agent reveals his client wouldn’t let him hold talks with other clubs before he made a decision over his Liverpool future, and adds: “Roberto’s plan is to the show the manager and Liverpool the best version of him to say goodbye”.’

Our No.9 is a hugely loved member of Jurgen Klopp’s team and is one of the few left at the club that was actually signed by former manager Brendan Rodgers, such is his longevity with the club.

The Brazilian clearly had a long think about where he wanted his future to be spent and it appears that he wants to leave Anfield whilst he can still provide high quality performances regularly, rather than waiting for his powers to lessen with time.

This is certainly admirable and if the above report is to be believed, we’re going to have a highly motivated 31-year-old within our squad who will be striving to give himself the strongest position to bid Merseyside farewell.

It should always be the case that you leave them wanting more and, like Sadio Mane last summer, this feels like the start of a dismantling of one of our greatest sides and the preparation to hopefully build a new one.

