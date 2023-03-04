Five-man Manchester United injury update ahead of Anfield clash in the Premier League

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to lock horns for the 211th time and Erik ten Hag has five injury doubts in his squad, as they travel to Merseyside for the huge Premier League clash.

As reported on our club’s official website: ‘For United, long-term absentees Christian Eriksen (ankle) and Donny van de Beek (knee) remain sidelined and Anthony Martial is still out due to a hip complaint.

‘Erik ten Hag’s visitors do, however, look set to welcome Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho back to the fold after the pair missed out against West Ham United in the Emirates FA Cup in midweek’.

It looks like good news on the Old Trafford front for Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho and with only long-term injury issues to deal with, the Dutch manager will be happy with the cards he has been dealt.

With their side still in four competitions, we may hope that fatigue could be something we can punish but Jurgen Klopp will know better than anyone that the power of momentum can be even more influential than tired legs.

Thankfully though, we have some of that on our side too and have recorded three wins in our past four league games and not conceded a goal in any of those matches – something which has been a vast improvement on the performances that came before it.

Let’s hope we can claim what would be a monumental three points, regardless of what team the opposition can field on the day, and continue our march towards the top four of the league and Champions League qualification for the next campaign.

