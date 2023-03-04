(Video) Klopp on the ‘impossible’ situation that Rashford has put him in ahead of Anfield clash

Liverpool and Manchester United share an intense rivalry and it’s safe to say that there’s seldom an occasion when one set of fans wants the other side to win, Jurgen Klopp though has shared his joy for one man in the opposition camp.

Speaking with the media ahead of the game at Anfield, the boss said: “[It’s] pretty much impossible to be happy about something positive at Man Utd when you are the Liverpool manager … [but] I’m really happy for Rashford.”

The difference in performance from Marcus Rashford when his current form is compared to that of the last couple of seasons, is huge and it’s clear that he is one of the main threats in Erik ten Hag’s side.

It’s not good news for us in general and especially ahead of our next match but this is yet another example of the German being a top class person, as he put rivalry aside to praise someone who is important off the pitch to society and now his performances are closing in on his positive social impact.

