(Video) Klopp makes Premier League title prediction for Manchester United

Liverpool and Manchester United go into this game in positions that we’ve been used to seeing the other way round in the past few years, leading Jurgen Klopp to comment on the chances our opponents have of winning the Premier League this season.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 55-year-old said: “I think for both [teams] pretty much it’s worth more than three points, just because I know that United they are still 100 per cent in the fight for winning the league, definitely – everybody probably knows that.

“And yes, for us, of course, it is super, super important as well, because we want to make the next step to get closer to the proper area where we want to be”.

It’s an honest assessment from the German and shows how accepting he is of the position we are in and, instead of complaining that we’re not currently in the hunt for the ultimate glory ourselves, his focus is on achieving our current goal of reaching the top four instead.

Speaking about Erik ten Hag’s side though, it’s clear that our manager either thinks that their 11-point gap to the top of the table (with a game in hand) is an achievable mountain to climb – or he’s trying to pile the pressure on them ahead of what would surely be a must-win game if they do want to claim top spot.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on United’s title chances via Sky Sports:

