Klopp and ten Hag release joint statement about ‘Munich, Heysel and Hillsborough’ disaster chanting

Liverpool and Manchester United are two clubs steeped in history, trophies and tragedy, the latter being something that some supporters use against the other when the teams meet and this has led Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag to release a joint statement.

As shared on the club’s official website, our manager said: “We do want the noise; we do want the occasion to be partisan and we do want the atmosphere to be electric. What we do not want is anything that goes beyond this and this applies especially to the kind of chants that have no place in football. If we can keep the passion and lose the poison, it will be so much better for everyone.”

The Dutchman from Old Trafford added: “It is unacceptable to use the loss of life — in relation to any tragedy — to score points, and it is time for it to stop. Those responsible tarnish not only the reputation of our clubs but also, importantly, the reputation of themselves, the fans, and our great cities”.

It’s really sad that in 2023 we still have to talk about events that occured 65 (Munich), 38 (Heysel) and 34 (Hillsborough) years ago, for all the wrong reasons.

All the people who died during these tragic events should be remembered correctly by all of football and society but never used a stick to taunt a set of fans with.

It’s disgusting that we so often hear references to Heysel and Hillsborough on an almost weekly occurrence at Anfield and, even despite this joint statement, it’s still likely to happen again in our next match.

Statements like this will help but we need to see real repercussions for anyone seen or heard signing about events such as these three tragedies, as this is the only way it will really stop.

The vast majority will know that this is just common sense and so clearly correct but there’s always a few idiots who ruin it for everyone and the sooner they’re banned from attending matches, the better.

Both clubs should be applauded for making this public step in the right direction and let’s hope we start to see real change.

