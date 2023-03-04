(Video) Klopp: ‘Thank God’ for ‘Liverpool versus Manchester United fixture’

Liverpool and Manchester United have an intense and historic rivalry but that also means that these fixtures are ones that the fans, players and clearly Jurgen Klopp look forward to – something which the boss was keen to discuss.

Speaking with the media, the 55-year-old said: “The moment when Liverpool versus Manchester United is not a special game any more then something went really wrong. Liverpool versus Man United: Who? That would be really difficult, that would be really sad.

“I love football, I love the fuss we make of it, most of the time at least, and then it is like, Liverpool v United I want to see it. It has to be like that otherwise football would have absolutely no right to exist any more…

“It is a big game and it always was in my life a big game – since I was allowed to watch it on television it always was. Thank God it is still one.”

It’s easy to be a little nervous for these matches as the fear of losing is huge but we do experience this twice a year and so maybe we should be a little more prepared for how we feel about the fixture.

This is a special match, made a lot better if you secure all three points, and so maybe we should enjoy and appreciate the build-up and anticipation more as this is a massive yet potentially exciting game – the main reason we all love football.

You can watch Klopp’s thoughts on the game against Manchester United (from 2:39) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

