Liverpool handed Bellingham boost as Dortmund begin ‘negotiations’ with Anfield-linked midfielder – report

Jude Bellingham appears to be the name on nearly every Liverpool fan’s lips when asked who we should sign in the summer and it now also seems that there’s been a boost in our chances of landing the teenager.

As reported by Christian Falk for CaughtOffside: “There are plenty of names on Liverpool’s shortlist for the midfield. I think, at the moment, it’s still good news that Daichi Kamada has been involved in negotiations with Dortmund, which means the club is preparing for the possibility of Jude Bellingham leaving in the summer.

“Of course, he’s also a possible replacement for Mahmoud Dahoud who will leave Dortmund this summer.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp makes Premier League title prediction for Manchester United

“Kamada would be an option for the first-XI. Obviously, he’s not an identical option to Bellingham but the club has its eye on the player as a potential replacement.”

Daichi Kamada is a name that has already been linked with an Anfield move this summer, despite the many reports (including the one above) linking the Japanese international with a move to Borussia Dortmund.

If the links to the Bundesliga club are correct though, this looks to be helping to pave the way for the former Birmingham City midfielder to make his move to Anfield as the German outfit attempt to replace him already.

There’s a long way to go in these negotiations and we all are fully aware that there’s likely to be twists and turns before any paperwork is signed or, and perhaps more importantly, money exchanges hands.

What we can take from this is that this is yet more good news, something we are becoming increasingly used to hearing when it comes to the 19-year-old England international.

The more we see Jurgen Klopp’s old club preparing for life after their starlet, the more likely it becomes of a summer move and let’s just hope we can keep ourselves in the front running up to that point.

#Ep72 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Marios Mantzos on Jurgen Klopp… and more!