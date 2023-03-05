(Image) Sir Alex Ferguson’s shellshocked reaction as Liverpool run rampant v United is glorious to behold

Nothing summed up Manchester United’s dire display at Anfield better than the stunned reaction of their former legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Scot was snapped one Liverpool fan (@Mick_Moran_) on Twitter as the cameras panned to the ex-Red Devils head coach with the scoreline at 3-0 to the hosts.

One can only imagine how he felt watching his old club concede a further two without reply at L4 as the Merseysiders laid down a marker against Erik ten Hag’s men.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @Mick_Moran_:

