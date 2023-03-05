(Image) Liverpool fan spots what Jude Bellingham did on social media immediately after Man Utd thrashing

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s post on Instagram following Liverpool’s superb Sunday drew thousands of likes – one of which came from Jude Bellingham.

After the Reds stuck seven goals past Manchester United without reply, the right-back posted an image of him wearing a beaming smile in front of the This Is Anfield sign.

His England team-mate was among those who tapped on the heart icon to ‘like’ the photo, and it won’t be lost on Kopites everywhere that the Borussia Dortmund teenager has been strongly linked with a potential summer move to Merseyside.

It certainly wasn’t lost on the Twitter admins at The Anfield Talk, who shared a screenshot of Trent’s Instagram post which showed the ‘like’ from his international colleague, with the tweet captioned ‘See you soon! @BellinghamJude‘

Make of that social media activity what you will, but Bellingham can’t have helped being awestruck by the Reds’ masterclass against United this afternoon.

You can catch the screengrab from Trent’s Instagram (@trentarnold66) below, courtesy of @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter: