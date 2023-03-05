(Image) Jamie Carragher tweets hilarious meme Keane & Souness won’t like ahead of Liverpool v Man United

Jamie Carragher was in a jocular mood ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Manchester United today, judging by his activity on Twitter.

The former Reds right-back is joined on Sky Sports punditry duty by Graeme Souness, Roy Keane and Gary Neville, with two stalwarts from each club ensuring some bit of balance in the studio for the Anfield clash.

The 45-year-old, who has had a long-running mock feud with the latter during their analysis segments on TV, was reaching for a pop culture reference while also displaying his Photoshop skills with a tweet that’s sure to have the former pair’s eyes rolling.

Carragher tweeted an image of the ‘four lads in jeans’ meme, which went viral a couple of years ago, featuring four men in tight denim pants standing alongside one another, the idea being to depict how stereotypical British ‘lads’ would dress on a night out.

The former Liverpool defender imposed the faces of himself, Souness, Keane and Neville onto the image, along with the caption “Got the band back together for #LIVMUN @SkySportsPL 1:00.”

You can see the tweet below (via @Carra23):

