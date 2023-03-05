(Video) Deft Darwin Nunez header brings up five for Liverpool in Man United romp

Darwin Nunez doubled his tally for the day with Liverpool’s fifth goal as they heaped further misery on Manchester United.

The second half goal glut continued as Jordan Henderson picked out the Uruguayan with a fantastic cross, and the 23-year-old did the rest as he guided a header over David De Gea and into the visitors’ net.

The finish was made all the more impressive by the summer signing having his back to goal when he made contact with the ball, which obediently looped into the far corner to send the already raucous Anfield crowd into raptures.

Darwin, we absolute love it mate!

