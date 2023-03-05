(Video) Bobby Firmino joins in the scoring spree as Liverpool hit seventh heaven v Man United

Bobby Firmino found the net in the closing stages at Anfield to make it Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United…did you ever think we’d get the chance to type those words?

A second half which saw Jurgen Klopp’s side run riot against their biggest rivals was topped off by the Brazilian nudging the ball past David De Gea to complete the scoring spree.

After Mo Salah threaded the ball through to the 31-year-old, the angle looked too tight to finish to the net – or so it seemed.

It wasn’t too tight for Firmino, who squeezed a shot past the United goalkeeper to send the Anfield faithful home in absolute raptures and round off a thoroughly miserable day for Erik ten Hag’s side.

In the week that Bobby announced that he will be leaving the club when his contract expires in the summer, his latest Liverpool goal will be among the most fondly recalled by Reds supporters when looking back on his career with us.

You can catch the clip from beinSPORTS’ coverage of the match below, courtesy of The Premier League Club (@TPLCSports) on Twitter: