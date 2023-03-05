(Video) Some Liverpool supporters make feelings clear about FSG with pre-game message

Some Liverpool supporters made their feelings about FSG very clear prior to kick-off in today’s clash against Manchester United.

As the Liverpool and Red Devils players walked onto the pitch ahead of kick-off earlier, a banner was spotted attached to a plane above the stadium which stated ‘FSG out – Klopp in – Enough is enough’, courtesy of footage shared by Theo Squires.

The owners have come in for plenty of criticism from the Anfield fan base, particularly for their perceived parsimony in the transfer market compared to other leading Premier League clubs.

The Americans, who are open to selling a stake in the club, have also drawn scorn for their willingness to join the European Super League in 2021, their intentions to raise ticket prices to £77 in 2016 and their decision to furlough some staff during the initial months of the global pandemic in 2020 (Tribuna).

You can see footage of the anti-FSG banner below, courtesy of Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) on Twitter: