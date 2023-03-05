(Video) Sublime Gakpo chip leaves De Gea stranded as Liverpool pile misery on Man United

As if scoring one goal against Manchester United wasn’t enough, Cody Gakpo repeated the trick for Liverpool in sublime fashion shortly after half-time.

As Mo Salah cut in from the right, he threaded a majestic through ball to the Dutchman just outside the six-yard box and, while David De Gea tried to close in on him, the Reds attacker casually lofted the ball to the side of the Spanish goalkeeper and into the visitors’ net to make it 3-0, soon after Darwin Nunez had doubled the hosts’ lead.

The 23-year-old is now in flying form after netting his first goal for the club against Everton last month, and two brilliantly-taken goals today will endear him massively to the Anfield faithful.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: