(Video) ‘Never seen that before’ – Gary Neville makes ‘horrible’ Liverpool claim as Van Gaal point made

Gary Neville admitted it would be ‘an event’ to win at Anfield during his days with Manchester United after labelling the experience a ‘horrible’ one ahead of Erik ten Hag’s men’s impending visit.

It comes in sharp contrast to his former teammate Rio Ferdinand’s thoughts on the matter ahead of the Premier League classic, with the Englishman clearly expecting a tough encounter at L4.

As the former Red Devil pointed out, however, the third-placed outfit perhaps haven’t won a game convincingly in the red half Merseyside beyond one instance he’d ‘never’ seen before in 2015 when Juan Mata produced a heroic performance for Louis van Gaal’s men to secure all three points.

We’ll be hoping for a completely different outcome today from the hosts, of course!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):