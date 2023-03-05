(Video) ‘I’m finished! No!’ – Vintage Mark Goldbridge reaction to all seven Liverpool goals captured in glorious reel

It’s fair to say there were little to no positives for Manchester United fans to glean from their 7-0 drubbing suffered at the hands of Liverpool.

Well, perhaps the fact that the scoreline didn’t enter double figures at Anfield, though that will come as little comfort to a side that went into L4 brimming with the confidence gained from a first piece of silverware under Erik ten Hag.

Mark Goldbridge certainly cut a distraught figure close to the full-time whistle as Bobby Firmino’s cameo effort consigned the visitors to their worst league defeat since the pre-WW2 era.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of a live watchalong on The United Stand channel (via @Mick_Moran_):