(Video) Watch how Klopp paid his respects to record-breaking Mo Salah right at full-time

No man will have been more delighted with the progress Liverpool have shown in the last two weeks than Jurgen Klopp as his outfit dominated opponents many pundits expected would give the hosts a hard time on their home turf.

The German had several stars to thank for one of the most ruthless displays the Anfield faith will have ever been privileged to witness but it was a show of deference to Mo Salah that particularly caught the eye after our No.11 broke Robbie Fowler’s club record for the most goals registered in the Premier League era.

The former Borussia Dortmund mastermind was spotted doffing his cap to the man known as the man rightfully known as the ‘Egyptian King’ after the full-time whistle in what we might reasonably presume to be in acknowledgement of his star forward’s phenomenal feat.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):