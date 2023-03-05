Is Bellingham worth such an intense pursuit for Liverpool?

Liverpool’s woes have been well documented, with the recent thrashing at the hands of Real Madrid at Anfield only compounding the misery on Jurgen Klopp and his beleaguered squad.

The reasons behind Liverpool’s struggles are complex and multifaceted, but many fans and critics are pointing the finger directly at the underperforming midfield. Could Jude Bellingham be the answer Liverpool needs? Is he really worth such an intense pursuit for the Premier League side? Let’s find out.

Where is Jude Bellingham now?

After starting his career at Birmingham City, Bellingham was soon noticed by scouts from Borussia Dortmund, who swooped in to secure the English youngster’s signature in 2020 for a fee reported to be upwards of £22.5 million. There were several other interested clubs, including Manchester United, a testament to the potential the young midfielder showed.

Since his arrival at the Bundesliga side, Bellingham has become a mainstay. His creative flair and attacking sensibilities have proved invaluable to the team. He has made 119 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, during which time he has scored 20 goals and assisted in 24.

An In-Demand Star

It’s incredible to think that Bellingham is still only 19 years old. He has the class and maturity of a player in the prime of his career, and it’s these qualities that have turned him into one of football’s most notable rising stars.

His appearance at the 2022 Qatar World Cup only added fuel to the fire. Bellingham was praised for his standout performances on the most illustrious of world stages, particularly for the part he played in England’s 3-0 victory over Senegal in the round of 16.

It will come as no surprise to learn that a number of high-profile clubs are keeping a close eye on Bellingham. He has been linked with moves to Real Madrid, Manchester City, and, of course, Liverpool.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool in for ‘Rolls-Royce’ defender; already ‘explored’ deal conditions in January

READ MORE: Erik ten Hag’s 2022 prediction backfires horribly as Klopp’s Liverpool expose Man Utd frailty

Do Liverpool Need Bellingham?

The midfield is perhaps the biggest cause for concern. Two of Liverpool’s central mainstays, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, have been beset by injuries and have failed to maintain any sort of consistent run in the team. This has meant ageing servants like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have been left to pick up the slack. A lack of proper reinforcements has left the Liverpool midfield weak, a major contributing factor towards their dreadful season.

Bellingham is a young, ambitious, endlessly talented player. He’s a dynamic, forward-thinking midfielder, capable of driving the ball forward, retaining possession, splitting defences, and holding up play. In short, Bellingham represents everything Liverpool lacks, and therefore everything they need.

Is Bellingham Worth the Pursuit?

Bellingham won’t come cheap, not by a long shot. He’s one of the most closely-watched players in the world, and Liverpool will face stiff competition for his signature. However, the England international alone won’t solve their problems. While signing him will certainly be a step in the right direction, Klopp needs to be careful he doesn’t pursue Bellingham at the expense of improving other areas of the team.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!