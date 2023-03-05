(Video) Jamie Carragher reveals what he’d ‘love to see’ from Liverpool and Man Utd

Jamie Carragher has admitted that he would like to see both Liverpool and Manchester United competing at the top of the Premier League next season.

Ahead of the two teams meeting at Anfield today, the Merseyside club trail their arch-rivals by 10 points and three positions in the table, with a top-four finish set to be the target for Jurgen Klopp’s side for the rest of the campaign.

It marks a role reversal from 2021/22, when the Reds were pushing Manchester City all the way in the title race and United were left trying to salvage a Champions League berth, with both clubs falling short in their respective missions.

Carragher pointed out in pre-match analysis for Sky Sports that there haven’t been too many years of late where both Liverpool and the Red Devils have vied for the title, with 2008/09 the only time that they have finished first and second in the Premier League.

The pundit stated: “I think it’s a huge game for Liverpool about putting a marker down maybe for next season, but I think Liverpool and Manchester United very rarely compete at the same time for the biggest honours.

“One’s doing really well and one of them is not really in the race. It feels like United have come back and Liverpool are trying to get themselves back in the race for next season with additions in the summer.

“I’d love to see that, Liverpool and Manchester United really going at it next season. That’s why I think it’s important that Liverpool get a result today.”

Whatever about the Red Devils being in another title race, we’d certainly love to see Klopp’s men being back among the main contenders again next term.

You can catch the clip below from Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) on Twitter: