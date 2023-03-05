(Video) Kelly Cates has Carra & Souness in tears with brutal sign-off to Sky’s Liverpool v Man Utd coverage

On a day that Liverpool fans will never forget, Kelly Cates delivered a brilliantly brutal sign-off to Sky Sports’ coverage this evening.

Manchester United were still on level terms with the home side as half-time approached, but Jurgen Klopp’s men ran amok to post a 7-0 victory – their most comprehensive in the long history of this fixture (LFC official website).

Gary Neville had tried to console himself by suggesting that the Merseysiders didn’t perform particularly well in the first-half, seemingly preferring to focus on just how disastrously the visitors played at Anfield (@SkySportsPL on Twitter).

Cates, the daughter of Sir Kenny Dalglish, subsequently ended Sky’s coverage with a tongue-in-cheek remark that ‘they didn’t even play that well’, prompting Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness to her right to erupt with laughter.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL: