(Video) Klopp looks set to strangle LFC fan after injuring Robertson with reckless slide tackle after pitch invasion

Jurgen Klopp was understandably left furious after one Liverpool fan nearly injured Andy Robertson after running onto the pitch just after the Reds had fired the final of their seven goals against Manchester United.

The supporter in question was rightfully escorted off the field of play with footage capturing the German lambasting him as he crossed the technical area.

Our flying Scotsman did finish the full 90 minutes of action so hopefully there wasn’t any lasting damage done to hand the medical team a fresh problem.

