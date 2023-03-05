Liverpool fans will love what Anfield faithful chanted 15 minutes into Man Utd clash

It’s testament to the love Liverpool fans clearly feel for iconic forward Bobby Firmino that the Brazilian was serenaded with chants of ‘Si Senor’ within the opening quarter of an hour of action at Anfield.

The Echo’s Theo Squires spotted and relayed the moment on Twitter with the Brazilian then yet to even warm up on the sidelines during the Reds’ meeting with Manchester United.

First rendition of the afternoon of 'Si Senor'. Firmino not even warming up yet.#LFC #LIVMUN https://t.co/8UfwkpgN3s — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) March 5, 2023

This comes after the former Hoffenheim’s announcement of his intention to part ways with the club at the end of the season.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool summer transfers claim as talks collapse

READ MORE: Stefan Bajcetic benched; three changes made v Man Utd: Confirmed Liverpool team news

It seems that the decision has been inspired by the recent additions of Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, so we can absolutely understand how our chief link-up man has come to this conclusion midway through the current campaign.

Whilst we’d be inclined to agree that the timing of his proposed exit feels correct, we’d be foolish not to point out that his experience and quality will be missed on Merseyside in the years to come.

We’ve every faith in our remaining attackers being the right mix of talent required to kickstart a second era under Jurgen Klopp, though it’s great to see Anfield paying homage to one of the most important figures at the club in recent years.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!